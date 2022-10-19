Ad of the Day

Have a Seat at This Enchanting VR Dinner Party Featuring New Orleans' Culture Bearers

The city and Dentsu Creative share why virtual reality was essential for this tourism work

A dinner party at a long dinner table
"Plus One" trades in well-worn travel montages of major attraction for a virtual reality tour of the city's deep cultural roots. City of New Orleans / Dentsu Creative
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

2 seconds ago

“At the base of the Mississippi Delta is a city that shouldn’t exist.”

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles