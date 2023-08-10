Adweek Podcasts

EIBWC Podcast: Building Businesses With Equity

Ken Harrell, co-founder at Pharus on investing in equity to ensure businesses growth

As the industry evolves, visionary entrepreneurs and investors are building, buying and selling businesses that will shape the future of the creator economy.
In a volatile media landscape, the creator economy has surged, budgets are growing, creators are creating and increasingly major brands are redirecting budgets to creator campaigns. As the industry evolves, visionary entrepreneurs and investors are building, buying and selling businesses that will shape the future of the creator economy.

Today, we speak with Ken Harrell, co-founder and senior managing director of merchant bank Pharus. Harrell is a trusted advisor guiding entrepreneurs, investors and holding companies in raising capital and unleashing the full potential of the creator economy.

As an entrepreneur himself, Harrell shares how he invests not only blood, sweat and tears, but also equity to ensure businesses thrive.

