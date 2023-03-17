Adweek Podcasts

EIBWC Podcast: Behind the Music With Creator and Artist Spartakus

The renowned artist was named one of Forbes' 20 most innovative Black creators in Brazil

Everything Is Better With Creators podcast logo
Learn how the internet changed Spartakus’ life and find out what he sees for the future of creators.Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

11 mins ago

Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek, Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10.

In this episode of Everything is Better With Creators, we’re joined by creator, artis and TV host, Spartakus.

With an incredible origin story, starting as a young queer Black child watching Lady Gaga videos in Brazil’s most diverse neighborhoods, Spartakus has become a renowned artist with works displayed at the National Gallery of Art and was named one of Forbes’ 20 most innovative Black creators in Brazil.

image

EIBWC Podcast: The War of the Social Media Platforms

During the episode, we’ll learn how the internet changed Spartakus’ life, get the inside scoop on his new single “Mission” and find out what he sees for the future of creators. 

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles