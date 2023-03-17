Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

In this episode of Everything is Better With Creators, we’re joined by creator, artis and TV host, Spartakus.

With an incredible origin story, starting as a young queer Black child watching Lady Gaga videos in Brazil’s most diverse neighborhoods, Spartakus has become a renowned artist with works displayed at the National Gallery of Art and was named one of Forbes’ 20 most innovative Black creators in Brazil.

During the episode, we’ll learn how the internet changed Spartakus’ life, get the inside scoop on his new single “Mission” and find out what he sees for the future of creators.