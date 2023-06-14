Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

British broadcaster Channel 4 has a legacy of taking creative risks, even in its own branding. So when it came to creating its new idents–short sequences between programming that identify a channel–it approached them not just as promotional material but as a massive public art project.

Channel 4’s series of idents, debuting on June 14, are a tapestry of modern Britain through the lens of 17 different artists, creatives and filmmakers. The broadcaster has released five 40-second spots that will run between shows on linear TV and streaming, and for the first time also combined into one standalone film.

Created by in-house agency 4Creative, the idents represent five themes–identity, the land, system, release and love–with literal, surreal, hyperreal or abstract interpretations of those concepts. They combine live-action, animated and computer-generated filmmaking, with scenes including an urban fox hiding in a decaying telephone box, teenagers on their last day of school, a frozen moment on a Friday night and Zoroastrian New Year celebrations.

A spoken-word piece by British writer John Joseph Holt narrates the long film.

“Channel 4 has a history of creative innovation, risk and working with brilliant people within the British creative industries,” 4Creative executive creative director, Lynsey Atkin, told Adweek. “We would have been doing the brand a disservice if we didn’t continue that.”

A complicated task

The brief for the idents is a tricky one, because they have to serve multiple purposes.

One is functional: “We still need them to guide viewers through the day on the channel. They provide a visual break and are designed to be talked over,” Atkin explained.

The brand identity has to work throughout a wide range of content spanning vastly different tones, whether it is the news, soap opera Hollyoaks or reality TV show Gogglebox.

The idents are also “the purest expression of who we are as a brand,” so the aim was to “give them life outside of their functional job,” Atkin continued.





The idents include scenes covering themes such as identity, release and love. Channel 4

Channel 4’s idents have a big creative legacy to live up to, as previous versions have been celebrated. In its own marketing, the broadcaster is best known for its idents and award-winning films for the Paralympics.

The last time Channel 4 redid its idents was in 2017, with its 4 logo personified as a charming giant character that roamed the U.K. Directed by Dougal Wilson, those spots had a playful, light-hearted tone.

Before that, Channel 4’s idents were remade in 2015 by renowned director Jonathan Glazer, who deconstructed the logo in surreal, abstract filmmaking.

Representing Britain

This new branding comes at an eventful time for both Channel 4 and the wider television sector.

Channel 4 is publicly owned, but there have been years of debate over whether it should be privatized. Earlier this year, the U.K. government abandoned its plans to sell off the channel.

As one of the main broadcasters in the U.K., Channel 4 is also facing increasing competition from streamers. In May, it launched a rebranding campaign and subsumed its streaming service All4 under the parent brand.





‘We wanted to represent all of us,’ said CMO Zaid Al-Qassab. Channel 4

So besides providing a visual feast, the idents also attempt to answer a bigger question: What does Channel 4 stand for?

“Channel 4 is still an important part of the cultural fabric of this country,” Atkin said. “We wanted to invite in lots of different voices.”

The broadcaster invited submissions from creators across the U.K. to interpret one of its five themes, each of which represents a different aspect of British life. The open brief encouraged a diversity of expression and resulted in more than 500 initial ideas.

“Our idents reach 50 million people in the U.K. every month, so we wanted to represent all of us,” Channel 4’s chief marketing officer, Zaid Al-Qassab, said in a statement. “This is not only a representation of Channel 4; this is the most viewed piece of public art in the U.K. that will be seen for many years to come.”

4Creative commissioned Holt, founder and editor of independent magazine LAW, to write a piece accompanying the standalone film that would capture the nation’s spirit.





At a difficult time for the country, Channel 4’s spots convey a sense of ‘optimism,’ said Atkin. Channel 4

“It’s really easy to be down on everything that’s happening. But John’s writing makes you feel included,” Atkin said. “We wanted a sense of optimism–not blind optimism, but a sense that we’ll come out on the other side.”

Over two shoots in London and Glasgow, the project “was a labor of love from the community” that stitched together work from 17 creators and music by 11 composers.

Ultimately, that diverse medley of expressions also articulates the brand’s purpose – and what role it will play as TV continues to change.

“[Channel 4] is special because it allows people a creative voice,” Atkin said. “It is here to take risks on stories, people and talent. I don’t think any other broadcaster would put these kinds of idents on TV.”

