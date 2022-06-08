AdFreak

Beer Lovers Can Now Savor the Perks of a Nice, Cold Pint in a Brand New Steak

AB InBev, Wessel and agency Africa collaborate on a branded cut just for Brahma fans

Pair of hands cutting a steak next to a cup of beer
The Brahminha is a bone-out short rib meant to be as creamy and juicy as the beer it’s named for.Africa, AB InBev
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

26 seconds ago

Brazilian steakhouses have gained popularity worldwide with restaurant chains like Fogo de Chão and Texas de Brazil, serving traditional cuts like sirloin cap and flank steak. AB InBev’s Brahma beer is working to add another cut to the market with the launch of Brahminha, a bone-out short rib meant to be as creamy and juicy as the beer it’s named for.

Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

