Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Brazilian steakhouses have gained popularity worldwide with restaurant chains like Fogo de Chão and Texas de Brazil, serving traditional cuts like sirloin cap and flank steak. AB InBev’s Brahma beer is working to add another cut to the market with the launch of Brahminha, a bone-out short rib meant to be as creamy and juicy as the beer it’s named for.