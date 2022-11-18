Adweek Podcast of the Year Awards

Adweek Podcast: Behind the Scenes at Europe's Brandweek and Social Media Week Events

Adweek's Rebecca Stewart and Brittaney Kiefer explain the event's intentions and goals.

With Europe's run of Social Media Week and Brandweek officially over, Adweek's Europe team discuss the year's worth of work behind the event, intentions behind themes and speakers.Adweek
By David Song

50 seconds ago


In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by some of Adweek’s Europe team, brand editor Rebecca Stewart and creative editor Brittaney Kiefer. With Europe’s run of Social Media Week and Brandweek officially over, Stewart and Kiefer discuss the year’s worth of work behind the event, intentions behind themes and speakers, and general thoughts on programming.

David Song

David is a video producer at Adweek.

