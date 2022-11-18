In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by some of Adweek’s Europe team, brand editor Rebecca Stewart and creative editor Brittaney Kiefer. With Europe’s run of Social Media Week and Brandweek officially over, Stewart and Kiefer discuss the year’s worth of work behind the event, intentions behind themes and speakers, and general thoughts on programming.

