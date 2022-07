CANNES, France—Adweek rounded out a packed schedule of events during the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. From hosting soirees, panels and conversations, we heard from the likes of Kara Swisher, co-host of the Pivot podcast, Vida Cornelious, VP Creative at The New York Times, VMLY&R’s Walter Geer, Reddit’s Will Cady and many, many other creative professionals.