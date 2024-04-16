Warner Bros. Discovery wants to be upfront about its data strategy.

Top line

Today, WBD announced that David Porter has been named head of ad sales research, data and insights.

The company noted in a statement that the announcement comes ahead of its May 15 upfront presentation in New York City.

Between the lines

In this role, Porter will partner with WBD’s ad sales to drive revenue growth across the company’s portfolio of streaming, digital and linear, leading strategy for alternative currency, advanced analytics, cross-platform measurement and insights, streaming and digital engagement and data clean rooms.

Porter will also drive the development of advanced tools and tech, enabling advertisers to utilize first-party data, optimize campaigns and measure impact.

The executive will split time between WBD’s New York City and Atlanta offices and report to Jon Steinlauf, WBD’s chief of U.S. ad sales.

“As we head into upfront season, I could not be more thrilled to welcome David to the team. We take a data-driven approach to develop impactful partnership opportunities across the portfolio, and David’s work is essential to that offering,” Steinlauf said in a statement. “David has invaluable experience that will play a key role in continuing to deliver best-in-class client services and consumer experiences.”

Before joining WBD, Porter served as CEO of Canoe Ventures, leading addressable TV advertising across linear, VOD and streaming. He’s also served as vp of ad innovation and programmatic solutions at Turner, leading product management and sales solution teams to increase revenue.

“I am excited to be starting this new role at Warner Bros. Discovery, working with colleagues and familiar faces who have been there with me through the growth of advanced advertising in the media industry,” Porter said. “The timing could not be better as ​the upfront approaches, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the team.”

Bottom line

Tech has been one of the focuses for WBD heading into the upfront.

When announcing WBD’s return to this year’s upfront week in January, Steinlauf noted that the company’s “groundbreaking technology” provides “industry-leading opportunities” to connect clients with viewers across streaming and linear.

The hire is just the industry’s latest strategic addition ahead of upfront negotiations. In addition, Amazon recently announced it’s bringing on former NBCU exec Krishan Bhatia to lead global video ad sales.