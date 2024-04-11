Amazon Snags Former NBCU Exec Krishan Bhatia as VP of Global Video Advertising

Amazon is making a prime hire for its video ads team.

Today, the company confirmed to ADWEEK that it is hiring former Comcast NBCUniversal executive Krishan Bhatia as vp of global video advertising.

This is a new, global role, with Bhatia’s duties spanning everything from strategy to go-to-market and sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Krishan Bhatia to Amazon Ads as vice president of global video strategy,” an Amazon spokesman said in a statement. “Krishan will lead a global sales team focused on our growing streaming TV offerings across live sports, Amazon Freevee, Twitch, Prime Video ads and third-party publishers, and bring a wealth of media experience for our streaming TV customers.”

The New York-based executive will report to Alan Moss, vp of global ad sales, who announced the news to staff in an internal memo, which Amazon shared with ADWEEK.

In the message, Moss noted that he announced in October that the company was forming a new global ad sales team to focus on streaming offerings across its portfolio, and Bhatia is part of that new structure.

“I’m excited about the impact his wealth of experience in the media and advertising business will have for our customers in the streaming TV space,” Moss said.

Bhatia most recently served as NBCUniversal’s president and chief business officer, global advertising and partnerships, helping develop revenue systems and infrastructure at the company’s ad-sales unit, as well as overseeing ad sales for streaming and data products and the company’s One Platform strategy, measurement and operations functions.

He announced he was exiting NBCU last September.

In addition to his work at NBCU, the exec has also advocated for new forms of measurement and alternative currency standards, acting as a key voice in the launch of the U.S. Joint Industry Committee in March 2023.

Amazon will next showcase its video wares at its first upfront presentation, slated for Tuesday, May 14.

See the full memo from Moss below:

Hello team,

In October I shared we were forming a new global team within Ads Sales, comprised of Video Strategy, Go-To-Market, and Video Sales Specialist functions, to focus on our growing streaming TV offerings across Live Sports, Amazon Freevee, Twitch, Prime Video ads, and third-party publishers. With help from many of you, we’ve made great progress in hiring talented and experienced video experts into these roles. Today, I’m pleased to share that Krishan Bhatia will be joining us to lead this team as VP, Global Video Advertising.

Krishan comes to us most recently from NBCUniversal, with prior experience at Comcast Interactive Media. I’m excited about the impact his wealth of experience in the media and advertising business will have for our customers in the streaming TV space.

Krishan will be based out of our New York office and will report directly to me. As we welcome Krishan to Amazon, I would also like to thank the many leaders across our org who have helped us establish this new team.

Alan