The TV-Themed Comic-Con 2023 Activations You Need to See

With ongoing writers and actors strikes, as well as major studios such as Disney skipping out on their usual panels, it’s a very different San Diego Comic-Con in 2023.

But the (TV) show must go on.

Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this year’s SDCC, several TV networks and publishers are continuing to provide activations for Comic-Con attendees to explore. For instance, Hulu is giving fans the opportunity to enter their own cartoon world, Paramount+ has created a lodge full of its mountain of content, and AMC Networks is using the Anne Rice universe to provide an experience with some bite.

Here are the TV-themed activations you need to see for 2023, many of which will run through Sunday, July 23:

Anne Rice Immortal Universe Fan Activation (AMC Networks)





The Street of Immortality provides notable Interview with the Vampire locations. AMC Networks

AMC Networks is bringing New Orleans to San Diego with the Anne Rice Immortal Universe fan experience, inspired by Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

Visitors can walk the Street of Immortality for an immersive experience full of photo opportunities and some iconic locations from Interview with the Vampire. Attendees can also collect exclusive souvenirs or even stop at a speakeasy for Pom Wonderful’s Elixir of Immortality mocktail. Created with 3CS and Campfire, the experience runs from July 20-22 at the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Hotel terrace.

The Lodge (Paramount+)





The Lodge features Yellowjackets, SpongeBob and more. Paramount

Paramount+’s Lodge gives Comic-Con attendees an immersive experience with 10 different activations inspired by Paramount movies, series and franchises. Among the highlights are Lottie’s compound from Yellowjackets, the Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants, a speakeasy inspired by 1923 and getting a Star Trek caricature.

Agency 15|40 worked with Paramount+ to produce The Lodge, also partnering with the company on four other iterations of the activation, including appearances at SXSW and VidCon. You can visit The Lodge from July 19-23 at Happy Does in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

Animayhem (Hulu)





Hulu looks to put attendees in a cartoon world. Hulu

The Hulu Animayhem: Enter the 2nd Dimension experience, created along with 3CS and Campfire, celebrates the streamer’s library of adult animation, with specific elements celebrating Solar Opposites, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and a 55-foot replica of HQ in honor of Futurama’s return on July 24.

Attendees can check it out from July 20-23, with Hulu taking over the Bayfront Parking Lot at SDCC and using drawing techniques and optical illusions to create a 3D experience.

FX’s Day and Night Activation





FX’s activation provides a different experience at night time. FX

FX is giving fans two experiences in one with its immersive day and night activation.

Created with agency Creative Riff and running from July 20-23 on the lawn at The Hilton Bayfront Park, FX’s activation brings to life the world of Shōgun’s Edo period in Japan to see live samurai battles, visit American Horror Story’s wellness clinic, experience a dark mystery in honor of Murder at the End of the World, and enjoy a custom popsicles and sunscreen courtesy of What We Do in the Shadows. In addition to the daytime activation, FX promises different surprises at night.

Adult Swim Festival on the Green





Adult Swim celebrates with Comic-Con attendees. GDX Studios

Adult Swim’s activation should be music to fans’ ears.

The company is hosting its Adult Swim Festival with headliner Eric Andre, comedian and host of The Eric Andre Show, and producer, rapper and filmmaker Flying Lotus. The event, brought together alongside agency GDX Studios, takes place outside the San Diego Convention Center on Fifth Avenue Landing and Convention Way from July 20- 22.

In addition to Andre, look for performances by Saturday Night Live’s Sarah Sherman, Hemlocke Springs, Ginger Root, DeathbyRomy and producer and DJ Akira Akira.

Quantum Leap Activation (NBC)





Raymond Lee and Caitlin Bassett star in the Quantum Leap revival.

NBC’s time-hopping series Quantum Leap lets Comic-Con attendees leap into various NBCU shows, including The Voice, Chucky and even the Law & Order franchise, to correct the timeline and keep the fabric of space-time from tearing itself apart. So no pressure.

Giant Spoon was NBC’s partner for the experience, and attendees looking to save the universe can check it out at 170 Sixth Ave. from July 20-22.