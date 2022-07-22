Marketing Innovation The 9 TV-Themed 2022 Comic-Con Activations You Need to See Zombies, dragons, dolls, giant slides and burgers have taken over the San Diego event HBO's House of the Dragon activation includes photos on the updated Iron Throne.HBO and HBO Max By Bill Bradley19 seconds ago Comic-Con is back. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Bill Bradley @gumgumerson bill.bradley@adweek.com Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor. Recommended articles