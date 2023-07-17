Tubi Taps Vimeo Chief Anjali Sud as New CEO

There’s a new sheriff in town at Fox’s streaming service Tubi. Anjali Sud will join the AVOD as its new CEO on Sept. 1, reporting to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group.

Top line

Sud comes over from Vimeo, where she’s served as CEO since 2017. Previously she was the general manager and head of marketing for the platform, which she helped take public in 2021.

Between the lines

The new CEO is joining during a period of growth for Tubi, which recently saw huge success after a viral Super Bowl campaign.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Cheesbrough said in a statement. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most-watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

According to Fox’s most recent earnings report, Tubi is now the most-watched FAST service in the U.S. and saw a revenue boost from increased viewership.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” said Sud in a statement. “Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

Bottom line

Sud’s appointment comes following a major reorganization at Tubi earlier this year. Founder Farhad Massoudi stepped down as CEO as Fox created a new business unit, Tubi Media Group, in an attempt to reorganize its digital efforts.

That unit houses Fox’s standalone digital businesses, including Tubi, Credible and Blockchain Creative Labs, as well as the platforms and teams in the company’s wider digital purview encompassing sports, news and entertainment.

Though the company hasn’t broken out Tubi’s numbers by quarter recently, previous reports indicated that the platform reaches north of 50 million monthly active users. In May, CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the streamer’s total viewing time (TVT) has grown by over 200%, and revenue jumped 400% since Fox’s acquisition three years ago.