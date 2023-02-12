The Fast X Trailer Furiously Takes Over the Super Bowl

Did someone say Andy Cohen? Join industry veterans and emerging voices at Convergent TV March 21-22 and upgrade your media strategy. Register now to save 35%.

This year’s Super Bowl is all about family. However, that has nothing to do with brothers Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Eagles squaring off in the Big Game.

During a 60-second spot in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Universal Pictures dropped an ad for Fast X, aka Fast & Furious 10, opening May 19.

In the Big Game trailer, a new, scrunchie-wearing, knife-licking villain played by Jason Momoa is looking to destroy Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his Fast and Furious family. If only Vin would’ve listened to his grandmother in the film, played by Rita Moreno. As a West Side Story star, she knows a thing or two about how gang rivalry can tear a family apart.

Additional cast members include Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B and Charlize Theron. Louis Leterrier directs.

When it comes to the Super Bowl spot, Universal somewhat tipped its hand that the trailer would make a Big Game appearance.

In 2020, the studio held a Miami concert for the F9 trailer drop, which went on to have a Super Bowl appearance. And on Feb. 9, Universal Pictures did the same exact thing, hosting a Fast X party and fan event at the L.A. Live Event Deck, with Diesel and other cast members in tow for the world premiere of the trailer.

And the studio had love for another film too, giving Cocaine Bear a little bump thanks to a pregame Super Bowl spot. Because you don’t turn your back on family.

Though studios tend to sit out the Super Bowl, and some ads were going for north of $7 million for 30 seconds, the 2023 Big Game proved to be the perfect place for several companies to rev up their marketing engines. In addition to Universal Pictures, Paramount, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon are all set to have trailers debut.