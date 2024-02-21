TelevisaUnivision is switching things up for its TV upfront event.

Top line

Today, TelevisaUnivision announced that it’s returning to upfront week, hosting a non-traditional event at a new venue, HK Hall, on May 14, and transforming the space into a “Casa Cultura.”

Between the lines

This year, the company is leaving Pier 36 for the new venue and bringing a unique approach to its upfront event, creating an experiential day-long activation that looks to immerse marketers in Latinx culture and bring the Hispanic audience to the forefront of ad plans.

TelevisaUnivision’s Casa Cultura will open its doors with a presentation featuring Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, in addition to other special guests, with the event highlighting the company’s go-to-market strategy and new solutions and platforms for advertisers.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors to Casa Cultura on May 14, where we will immerse our partners in Latinidad as only TelevisaUnivision can,” Speciale said in a statement. “Inside our casa, we will bring to life the heart and passion of the massive community we exclusively serve; we will showcase Latinos’ influence on culture and commerce; and we will debut an enhanced portfolio of content, creator and audience capabilities for brands to truly unite with what is undoubtedly their most significant consumer segment.”

The event culminates with an evening concert powered by TelevisaUnivision’s music platform Uforia, with performances to be announced.

Overall, this year’s event will look to build on the company’s continued upfront success while encouraging brands to place focus on the growing Spanish-speaking market and do so with authenticity.

In addition to TelevisaUnivision, Netflix is also planning a non-traditional event in its 2024 upfront return.

Bottom line

Last year, TelevisaUnivision had its best volume at the upfront in almost a decade, with a record number of advertisers participating, ADWEEK previously reported.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Spanish-language media company “bucked industry trends for both price and volume,” helping take revenue share from the general market/English-language media and further closing the pricing gap.

The company also recently had its own alternate telecast of the Super Bowl, featuring ads from Verizon, Nissan, Cricket and more.