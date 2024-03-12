Armstrong, who grew up in Oswestry in Shropshire, England, attended the University of Manchester and took on American studies as an undergraduate. Later, he worked as a researcher for a member of Parliament before realizing a career in politics wasn’t for him. So Armstrong did the next best thing—tried his luck at comedy.

The Succession showrunner had an accomplished career long before Logan Roy ever made the future CEO of Waystar Royco oink for sausages.