Hot List

Succession's Jesse Armstrong Is ADWEEK's 2024 TV Creator of the Year

Armstrong's series brought appointment TV back to a fragmented viewing landscape

Jesse Armstrong
Jesse Armstrong hit a cultural nerve with HBO’s Succession.Jesus Hellin/Europa Press via Getty Images
an image of bill bradley
By Bill Bradley

Succession scribe Jesse Armstrong, ADWEEK’s 2024 TV Creator of the Year, never had a clear path to comedy TV royalty.

Armstrong, who grew up in Oswestry in Shropshire, England, attended the University of Manchester and took on American studies as an undergraduate. Later, he worked as a researcher for a member of Parliament before realizing a career in politics wasn’t for him. So Armstrong did the next best thing—tried his luck at comedy.

The Succession showrunner had an accomplished career long before Logan Roy ever made the future CEO of Waystar Royco oink for sausages.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the March 12, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

an image of bill bradley

Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor.

Recommended articles