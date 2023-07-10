Brand Genius

Shannon Ryan Shines at Telling the Stories of Disney’s Top Storytellers

The Brand Genius honoree makes a marketing splash across the company’s linear and streaming platforms

Shannon Ryan's marketing purview has expanded since she joined Disney in 2019.Disney
By Mollie Cahillane

 

If you’ve seen a marketing campaign from Disney in the last few years, chances are Shannon Ryan has had her hand in it.

Since she joined the company in 2019, Ryan’s marketing purview has expanded to include ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Freeform, Onyx Collective, Disney Television Studios, Disney Branded Television, National Geographic and Hulu’s overall brand. As the company’s president of marketing for Disney Entertainment Television, she oversees the campaigns for more than 500 titles, including hit shows like Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary and The Handmaid’s Tale. 

This story first appeared in the July 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

