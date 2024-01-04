Samba TV’s AI is looking to give brands better ROI.

Today, measurement and tech company Samba TV announced that Samba’s AI offering, a suite of generative AI and machine learning technologies, will allow brands to accurately and quickly measure the impact of exposure for paid media, product placements or even sponsorships across linear and streaming sports, scripted and reality programs, video games and more.

According to the company, Samba AI will “automatically and instantly” recognize when a company’s logo appears on screen—such as when a logo shows up during a sporting event—or when a brand is mentioned during a program, offering comprehensive viewership analysis that spans both traditional media and streaming TV. But the tech goes way beyond simply counting viewers.

“We took our technology to that next step,” Ashwin Navin, Samba TV CEO and co-founder, told Adweek. “And we started to look within the video to figure out how prominent, how legible, how impactful were these placements.”

The product also analyzes the surrounding sentiment of brands, providing companies with insights into brand portrayal throughout the programming. The AI solution provides rapid analysis delivered to brands in-flight and in real-time, according to the company. It’s also interoperable within Samba TV’s outcome-based measurement suite, allowing brands to activate effective targeting shifts.

“The alternative to doing this with AI would be to do this very manually,” Navin said. “We’re able to do this instantly. And we’re able to do this for the whole catalog.”

For instance, Lenovo, an early adopter of Samba TV’s AI, could use the insights to understand its brand positioning as well as how it performed relative to other tech brand sponsors.

AI is just revving up

Rick Corteville, executive director of Lenovo’s global media center of excellence, said one of the goals of Lenovo’s Formula 1 sponsorship was to be able to further extend the brand, and that’s where quick reads on brand placement from Samba’s tech were pivotal.

With the tech, Lenovo collected insights into its Title Race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, learning that there were a total of 4,471 instances of the Lenovo brand throughout the race on Oct. 22. The frequency led to strong exposure to average viewers and was higher than any other brand being advertised at the race, according to Samba TV.

“It’s not like it’s replacing someone’s physical task,” Corteville said about the AI. “It’s making something being done faster and more efficiently.”

More importantly, it’s giving Lenovo insights it can utilize immediately.

“To take that knowledge and further extend that into targeting, to be able to follow up with brand lift studies and some of the other things that we’re talking about with the Samba team, that’s super interesting to us,” Corteville said. “It allows us to not only measure that overall exposure but then action it as well.”

Navin told Adweek that Samba TV has been investing in R&D for generative AI and machine language-based analysis of video for more than a decade, and the connected TV technology will only grow from here.

Beyond learning things like the composition of audiences and the correct frequency of brand exposure, Navin said an advantage of the tech is connecting the data to lower-funnel outcomes.

“That’s really the holy grail for a lot of marketers is to be able to lean into this question of ROI. Can we actually connect brand exposure to engagement and sales?” Navin said. “And we now have the workbench, the data infrastructure, to be able to connect all of these things together.”