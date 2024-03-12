Q&A: Nielsen's CEO on Rolling With Massive Changes in 2024

In 2021, measurement giant Nielsen lost its third-party accreditation from the Media Rating Council after the company admitted to undercounting audiences, which could’ve translated to hundreds of millions of dollars in lost advertising spend. This blew the doors wide open for competitors debuting alternate currencies. Since that time, companies such as iSpot and VideoAmp have snagged headlines and started new partnerships. Meanwhile, consortiums like the Joint Industry Committee (JIC), which Nielsen has declined to join, are looking to bring standards to the overall measurement marketplace.

