Prime Video ‘s ad tier is launching at the end of this month , and Amazon is negotiating with advertisers to make sure that it doesn’t leave money on the table.

Specifically, Amazon is letting advertisers buy across three different plans on its new ad-supported streaming tier, according to a pitch deck to media buyers viewed by Adweek.

A Preferred Deal, which is only available self-serve via Amazon’s demand-side platform, is the company’s lowest-priced option.

Although CPMs (cost per thousand viewers reached) in ad deals can vary from client to client, the base CPM in this particular pitch deck for a Preferred Deal was $26.