Paramount Will Merge Paramount+ and Showtime Content on Both Streaming and Linear

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

It’s showtime for Paramount+.

Today, Paramount announced that it will integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year.

With the change, the Paramount+ premium streaming tier and Showtime linear network will rebrand as “Paramount+ with Showtime” in the U.S.

In a memo to employees, Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount Global, explained the change, saying, “With Showtime’s content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space—and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way.”

Bakish added that the new offering allowed the company to leverage its entire collection of content and drives stronger alignment across domestic and international Paramount+ offerings since international Paramount+ already includes Showtime content. The Paramount president and CEO added that the change can also “unlock” operational efficiencies and financial benefits across the company’s portfolio.

Chris McCarthy will continue to lead the Showtime studio and oversee operations for the linear channel, while Tom Ryan will oversee the Paramount+ with Showtime streamer.

In a memo to the Showtime streaming organization, McCarthy added, “This is a winning strategy that provides more value to our streaming customers and more reasons for cable subscribers to upgrade to the soon-to-be-rebranded Paramount+ with Showtime network.”

A stream of rumors

Paramount has long been rumored to fold Showtime content into Paramount+, with The Wall Street Journal first reporting that the company considering discontinuing the Showtime standalone streaming service as far back as Sept. 2022.

Following the reports on Showtime’s future, David Nevins, a longtime Showtime chief and Paramount executive, exited the company in October. The executive, who served as chairman and CEO of Paramount premium group and CCO, was responsible for the development and deployment of scripted originals for Paramount+ and overseeing BET and Paramount Television Studios, as well as Showtime Networks and its channels.

Though the company didn’t have an exact date for the relaunch of the streamer, Bakish noted in his memo that more details will come in the weeks ahead.