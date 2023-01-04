Paramount is planting a new flag on its mountain of advertising capabilities.

Top line

Paramount Advertising announced on Wednesday that it’s enabling Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) to transact across a group of Paramount’s owned and operated streaming channels housed within EyeQ, the company’s video advertising platform.

Between the lines

UID2, which was developed by The Trade Desk, is a cookie-less identifier built from hashed and encrypted email addresses to provide increased privacy and security. By utilizing UID2, advertisers can match first-party data against a subset of UID2-enabled Paramount inventory, with the ability to scale across Paramount’s EyeQ inventory.

“With EyeQ, we set out to offer advertisers a premium CTV ad solution with massive scale, bolstered by audience optimization capabilities and simple, speedy campaign execution,” Leo O’Connor, svp and head of programmatic advertising, Paramount, said in a statement “We are excited to leverage Unified ID 2.0 in collaboration with The Trade Desk and provide innovative, privacy-conscious audience targeting solutions for our shared advertiser clients.”

EyeQ funnels Paramount’s extensive content portfolio, including Paramount+, Pluto TV, BET, CBS News, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and VH1, through a scaled solution. At its 2022 upfront week presentation, Paramount announced that EyeQ has grown to more than 80 million full-episode monthly viewers from Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

“In partnership with leaders like Paramount, this support of UID2 can allow participating advertisers to embrace new approaches to identity across the digital media landscape,” Tim Sims, chief revenue officer, The Trade Desk, said. “Paramount’s inclusion of Unified ID 2.0 in select inventory represents a major moment in the seismic shift currently happening in TV media buying.”

Paramount will support UID2 as a private operator, meaning the company’s data will be hashed and salted into a UID2 token within Paramount’s tech stack before entering the programmatic ecosystem.

Bottom line

With the announcement, Paramount joins several other major UID2 supporters, including FuboTV and Tubi.

AMC Networks became the first traditional linear network to publicly adopt the targeting tool in June 2021. At the time, Evan Adlman, svp of advanced advertising and digital partnership for AMC Networks, said that the company’s goal was to make all of its digital inventory available to buy programmatically.

“Joining the Unified ID 2.0 initiative made perfect sense,” Adlman said.