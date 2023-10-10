Paramount Adds iSpot as New Currency Partner

Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros , YouTube , Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.

Paramount is making good on its commitment to collaborate with multiple measurement companies.

Top line

Today, the publisher announced it has partnered with cross-platform TV measurement company iSpot for a new currency integration. The collaboration allows the companies to measure and transact national TV advertising campaigns with iSpot’s currency across Paramount’s media and streaming platforms.

Between the lines

The companies are currently completing technology integrations, and Paramount expects to be able to measure and transact across iSpot data in the first quarter of 2024.

“At the heart of new currency initiatives are ad buyers making more sophisticated investment decisions based on faster and more accurate cross-platform measurement,” Sean Muller, iSpot CEO and founder, said in a statement. “To its credit, Paramount has long been among the leaders of the marketplace.”

Adding to the partnership, Paramount is a member of the Joint Industry Committee (JIC), an assembly focused on creating measurement standardization ahead of the 2024 upfront. The JIC recently announced it has given conditional certification to a number of measurement companies, including iSpot, with full certification expected to be awarded in early 2024.

“We are committed to supporting all new currency providers certified by the U.S. Joint Industry Committee, and we look forward to bringing greater transparency and flexibility to the way TV is transacted and measured,” John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising, said in a statement. “Our partnership with iSpot helps facilitate that goal.”

Bottom line

The partnership comes after iSpot earned its first Media Rating Council accreditation last month for its technology that identifies, verifies and tracks national TV ad occurrences across 178 linear and broadcast networks.

In addition to its Paramount partnership, the measurement company has teamed up with other large media companies, including NBCUniversal, and recently acquired 605, another measurement and attribution company.

Paramount, meanwhile, works with other alternatives to Nielsen besides iSpot, including a pilot program with Omnicom Media Group and VideoAmp.