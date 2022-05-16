Presented by TV Upfronts NBC’s Fall Schedule Features Quantum Leap Reboot, George Lopez Sitcom And La Brea takes over This Is Us' time slot Raymond Lees stars in NBC's reboot of Quantum Leap, which originally aired from 1989-1993. NBCUniversal By Bill Bradley9 seconds ago NBC is going back in time for its fall schedule. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Bill Bradley @gumgumerson bill.bradley@adweek.com Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor. Recommended articles