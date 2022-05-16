TV Upfronts

NBC’s Fall Schedule Features Quantum Leap Reboot, George Lopez Sitcom

And La Brea takes over This Is Us' time slot

NBC’s Fall Schedule Features Quantum Leap Reboot, George Lopez Sitcom
Raymond Lees stars in NBC's reboot of Quantum Leap, which originally aired from 1989-1993. NBCUniversal
Headshot of Bill Bradley
By Bill Bradley

9 seconds ago

NBC is going back in time for its fall schedule.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley

Bill Bradley is Adweek's deputy TV editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Uniteds Biggest Ad Push in a Decade Centers Its Climate Goals. Is It Enough to Combat Flight Guilt?
Sustainability

United’s Biggest Ad Push in a Decade Centers Its Climate Goals. Is It Enough to Combat Flight Guilt?

By Kathryn Lundstrom

CPG & Grocery

Snacks Now Have a Theme Song With ‘Return of the Mack’ Remix

By Paul Hiebert

TV Upfronts

Fox Opts Against Setting Fall Schedule Ahead of Upfront, Adds New Gordon Ramsay Series

By Mollie Cahillane

Tillamook Continues Its Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream With Jenny Slate
Food & Beverage

Tillamook Continues Its ‘Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream’ With Jenny Slate

By Shannon Miller

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

$800 Billion in Incremental Revenue Is Possible With AI-Driven Personalization

By Assaf Baciu

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision