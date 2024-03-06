The road to March Madness is on.

TNT Sports teamed up with the NCAA for a free three-day music festival in Phoenix, Ariz., taking place April 5-7 as part of the sports marketing festivities around the Men’s Final Four.

Presented by NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One, artists such as Zedd, Mumford & Sons, the Jonas Brothers and Renée Rapp will take the stage at Hance Park.

The weekend kicks off April 5 with the AT&T Block Party, starting with Remi Wolf and followed by Rapp and Zedd. AT&T customers will be able to enter through an AT&T Fast Pass lane by showing the brand’s icon on their phone.

“What I love about the March Madness Music Festival is how it connects two incredibly passionate groups—sports fans and music fans—during the most exciting weekend in sports,” said Mark Wright, vp of media services and sponsorships at AT&T. “With the help of our long-standing relationships with the NCAA, TNT Sports and CBS, we are able to raise the bar and create unforgettable memories for the host city communities and millions of college basketball fans.”

Following the AT&T Block Party, Saturday, April 6, will feature the Coke Studio Live and bring a headline performance from the Jonas Brothers. As part of the brand partnership, festivalgoers can head to the Coke AI Studio where they can use AI to form a music group, write a song and film a video.

“As a presenting sponsor at March Madness Music Festival, we are excited to provide fans with an exclusive musical performance by Grammy-nominated band Jonas Brothers at Saturday’s Coke Live along with a first-of-its-kind opportunity to drop their own track onsite at the new Coke AI Studio—all with the help of a little real (AI) magic,” said Charece Williams Gee, vp of sports, entertainment and influencer marketing partnerships at Coca-Cola North America.

The weekend wraps with the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 7, featuring Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Black Keys and Mumford & Sons.

Eligible cardholders can enter the festival through a priority lane and will have access to an exclusive lounge.

“Capital One is thrilled to bring even more excitement to Phoenix for the Men’s Final Four weekend and have Grammy Award-winning band Mumford & Sons headlining this year’s Capital One JamFest with The Black Keys,” said Byron Daub, vp of sponsorships and experiential marketing at Capital One. “We’re proud to once again offer unique access and exclusive benefits to cardholders throughout the weekend to make it an unforgettable experience.”

Friday and Sunday’s performances will also be available to stream on NCAA.com.

Men’s March Madness officially begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, followed by the First Four starting on March 19.

TNT Sports and CBS Sports will once again broadcast all 67 games in the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. This year, TNT Sports holds the rights to the Final Four beginning with the Division I Men’s National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, followed by the DI Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 8, from Phoenix.