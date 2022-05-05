NewFronts

LG Ads Highlights Ad-Tech Offerings, ACR Data in NewFronts Debut

The company rebranded from Alphonso last year

LG Ads reaches 30 million TVs in the U.S.LG
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

3 mins ago

LG Ads is using its NewFronts debut to showcase its suite of ad offerings.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
TV Upfronts

Scripps Networks Wants Everyone to Watch Free TV

By Bill Bradley

Streaming & OTT

Pamela Adlon on the End of Better Things and What’s Next 

By Alexandra Bower

Programming & Performance

Inspiring Content That Drives Subscriptions With Showtime  

By Alexandra Bower

Headshot of Theo Wilson.
NewFronts

A+E Networks Tells Marketers Content Matters More Than ‘an Algorithm’

By Bill Bradley

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil