Paramount+’s “A Mountain of Entertainment” campaign is back, this time featuring the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen alongside Peppa Pig.

“Crossfire” is the 14th installment in the long-running campaign for the TV streamer, done in partnership with agency Droga5. It will debut Sunday during the NFL Wild Card game on CBS between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Bills.

The ad once again takes place on Paramount Mountain, with this iteration featuring the Bills quarterback running routes with Peppa Pig before being interrupted by the Transformers Terrorcon Scourge (voiced by Peter Dinklage).

As Scourge tries to show Allen what a real “arm cannon” looks like, NFL on CBS talent Tracy Wolfson, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo comment on the character’s failed attempts, with a cameo from Dora the Explorer.

The campaign first kicked off during Super Bowl 55 three years ago, continuing with other humorous spots like “Mr. Garvey’s Mountain Survival Skills,” “Storm” and “Bonfire,” as well as last year’s Super Bowl ad, “Stallone Face,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

Paramount+ will debut an additional spot in the campaign during Super Bowl 58, though those details are still under wraps.

CBS is set to broadcast Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11 with simulcasts on Paramount+ and an alternate cast on Nickelodeon.

The network has already virtually sold out the Big Game this year, though Paramount+’s creative will count as a spot rather than an ad.

Similar to Nickelodeon’s previous Wild Card games, Super Bowl units have been sold as one across CBS and Nick, and will run on both feeds. However, Adweek previously reported that clients have the option to use different creative based on the network.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.