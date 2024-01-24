The Daily Show is bringing you a moment of Zen.

Top line

Jon Stewart is back as an executive producer and host of The Daily Show on Monday nights throughout the election season. He’s expected to oversee the show through 2025.

Between the lines

Stewart begins the hosting gig on Monday, Feb. 12, the day after the Super Bowl, with the show’s correspondents sharing hosting duties throughout the rest of the week.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

The announcement ends the show’s long search for a replacement host after Trevor Noah, who replaced Stewart in 2015, surprisingly announced he was leaving the show in September 2022.

Talk of a replacement host even overshadowed coverage of The Daily Show’s most recent Emmy win for Outstanding Talk Series.

The Daily Show gained 56 Emmy noms and won 24 times during Stewart’s 16 years as host and executive producer, also receiving three Peabody Awards.

In taking the executive producer position, Stewart is reuniting with showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz, looking to shape the next chapter of the show. Stewart’s manager, James “Baby Doll” Dixon, is also serving as an executive producer.

Bottom line

Stewart’s surprising return to The Daily Show is Paramount’s latest shakeup in late-night TV, as the company also recently replaced James Corden’s Late Late Show with the Taylor Tomlinson-led panel show After Midnight.

Ahead of his return to Comedy Central, Stewart hosted The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple’s streaming service; however, the show was canceled in late 2023.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and the next day on Paramount+.