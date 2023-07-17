With its animation-inspired activation at San Diego Comic-Con, Hulu looks to illustrate the importance of TV fandom.

On Monday, Hulu announced its SDCC activation, Hulu Animayhem: Enter the 2nd Dimension, which celebrates the streamer’s vast library of adult animation by giving attendees an immersive cartoon world of their own.

For the activation, which runs from July 20-23, Hulu takes over the Bayfront Parking Lot at SDCC, using 2D drawing styles and optical illusions to create a 3D experience for attendees.





A rendering of Hulu Animayhem: Enter the 2nd Dimension. Hulu

Among the featured experiences are:

Solar Opposites: Inside The Wall — In honor of the series’ upcoming Season 4 premiere in August. Attendees enter the 2nd Dimension, finding themselves shrunken down and tossed into Solar Opposites’ iconic Wall.

— In honor of the series’ upcoming Season 4 premiere in August. Attendees enter the 2nd Dimension, finding themselves shrunken down and tossed into Solar Opposites’ iconic Wall. The Great North: Alanis Borealis — In the expansive Alaskan landscape, attendees joining Judy Tobin as she asks for life advice from a constellation of Alanis Morissette, famed ’90s singer/songwriter and her imaginary best friend.

— In the expansive Alaskan landscape, attendees joining Judy Tobin as she asks for life advice from a constellation of Alanis Morissette, famed ’90s singer/songwriter and her imaginary best friend. American Dad — Hulu created a collection of disguises from American Dad’s resident alien, Roger.

There are several photo opportunities throughout the experience as well, including Family Guy: 360, where Stewie’s Time Travel Pad takes center stage. Also, Archer: Wall of Agency Heroes plays homage to the series’ opening credits, providing unique chances to snap pics.

Additionally, The Simpsons, which recently announced its fall return, is bringing its iconic living room to the activation in front of an Animayhem TV, where attendees can grab a photo while enjoying Hulu content.





Attendees can enjoy an immersive animayhem experience. Hulu

Bob’s Burgers also gets a grand re-re-re opening, allowing the SDCC crowd to grab a pic with the Belcher family.

Lastly, in honor of Futurama’s return on July 24, the activation features a 55-foot replica of HQ, along with a crash-landed Planet Express ship. Inside HQ, Futurama fans can enjoy immersive set builds, putting themselves within the series.

With the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America on strike and several major studios skipping the annual fan convention, it’s set to be a different Comic-Con experience this year. However, major activations, such as Hulu’s animation experience, show the convention will still be a draw for fans.

Attendees looking to take part in all the Animayhem can see it at SDCC on July 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on July 21 and July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and on July 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.