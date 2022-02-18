How Coinbase Broke the Offline-to-Online Marketing Paradigm

As it turns out, the biggest winner from Super Bowl 56 was not the Los Angeles Rams, but Coinbase and its ingenious TV ad. Marketers everywhere know that the simpler the ad the better, and Coinbase’s floating QR code that nostalgically reminded us all of the DVD era was the perfect combo of curiosity-piquing, non-complicated marketing that makes ads explode. And it did just that, so much so—according to Surojit Chatterjee, Coinbase’s chief product officer—that the landing page generated more than 20 million hits in just 60 seconds.