The Super Bowl went to overtime for only the second time in history—giving brands even more real estate and a bigger audience.

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers went into extra time on CBS.

The only other time the Big Game went to OT was in 2017, when the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots squared off. That game drew the lowest ratings in 7 years when 111.3 million viewers tuned in.

At the time, a 30-second spot on Fox went for $5 million, compared to the $7 million per ad Super Bowl 58 demanded on CBS.

An overtime Super Bowl is relatively unprecedented, but brands and the network do have a strategy. Some brands can buy time only in overtime, and if the game ends in regulation, their money will be returned.

Some brands can use existing creative, and some opt to re-run pre-game creative. In 2017, four ads ran in overtime, and all were ads that ran earlier in the game.

Here are all the brands that have air time in CBS’ Super Bowl 58 overtime broadcast—giving CBS an approximate additional $35 million in advertising revenue from the five additional spots aired.

Progressive

Progressive

The insurance company kicked off overtime using existing creative “Watch Party” from agency VMLY&R.

Discover

Discover

The credit card brand followed Progressive using creative starring Jennifer Coolidge that had run in the pre-game.

Monkey Man

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures took out yet another ad in the Big Game, this time airing a trailer for the upcoming film Monkey Man, premiering April 5.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Universal Pictures

Yet again, Universal Pictures has shown up in the Super Bowl, this time with a spot for Kung Fu Panda 4, arriving March 8.

State Farm

State Farm

Like a good neighbaaa, Arnold Schwarzenegger is here! State Farm reused its creative from earlier in the Big Game, but a 30-second spot instead of the full 60.