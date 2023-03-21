Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV , March 21–22. Learn more .

What if sports fans could make their ideal streaming service?

That’s the question that FuboTV answers with its new nationwide campaign starring athletes Kevin Garnett and Mark Sanchez.

In the virtual MVPD’s largest branding campaign to date, it revealed it’s rebranding its consumer-facing products simply as Fubo, complete with a new look and reimagined suite of logos.

The campaign was co-produced with Ryan Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort as part of Fubo and the production company’s multiyear partnership.

“If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service” includes a series of 30 and 15-second spots and digital display ads featuring the NBA Hall of Famer and the former NFL quarterback.

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the best of cable and the best of streaming, while having the very meaningful differentiator of live sports,” Reynolds said in a statement.

The sports-focused provider added 251,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, reaching 1.445 million paying customers to end the year, as traditional cable customers and those that have never had pay-TV look for other ways to watch live content.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo, said in a statement.

Gandler noted that consumers had “affectionately” shortened the service’s title to Fubo, so the company is going along with it, feeling “that name represents the premium media brand” that Fubo is today.

“We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign, created in partnership with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, to continue to drive profitable growth as we head into baseball season,” Gandler added.

The new brand logos will roll out across Fubo’s products and apps over the coming months and is timed to the World Baseball Classic and the start of the MLB season.

“In a time with seemingly endless options, our new brand campaign shows what sets Fubo apart as a must-have for sports fans,” Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, said in a statement.

In addition to live content, the company has increasingly turned its focus to originals and FAST, including the upcoming Maximum Effort Channel. Reynolds’ company also has an exclusive first look for unscripted TV series as well as a blind scripted deal with Fubo.