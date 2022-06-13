Streaming & OTT FuboTV Rapidly Scales FAST Business With New Trusted Media Brands Channels The sports-centric virtual MVPD plans to add 100 more free streaming channels by year's end Fail Army is one of fuboTV's four new FAST channels from Reader’s Digest publisher Trusted Media Brands.fuboTV By Mollie Cahillane10 seconds ago FuboTV knows it’s good at live sports, but now it wants to have a bigger role in the red-hot FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) market. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles