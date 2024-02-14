Fox news is back at the upfront.

Top line:

Today, Fox announced a return to the 2024 in-person TV upfront, with a presentation happening on Monday, May 13, at The Hammerstein Ballroom at The Manhattan Center.

This will be the first upfront under new ad sales leader Jeff Collins, who replaced Marianne Gambelli after the exec stepped down in January.

Between the lines:

During its upfront event, Fox will highlight the company’s position in sports, entertainment, news and streaming. The company will unveil new content, as well as new data- and tech-enhanced capabilities, that span the entire portfolio.

“At Fox, our unrivaled, world-class content connects with communities nationwide like no other,” Collins said. “We are excited to return to Upfront week, the culmination of months of bespoke client engagements focused on developing custom solutions for our valued partners across our industry-leading content, data and technology.”

The company added that the upfront will be a culmination of portfolio-encompassing, road-to-the-upfront initiatives currently in the marketplace, including a data and technology roadshow announcing a cross-platform planning and measurement tool and individualized, collaborative working presentations, among other curated events.

Fox also recently joined Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney in creating a new sports streaming service, which will likely be part of the talk in the upfront as well.

Bottom line:

With Fox returning to the upfront, it appears this year’s annual advertising showcase won’t have any seismic changes. Thus far, Disney, YouTube and WBD have all announced returns. Netflix is also returning with a more non-traditional event.

Last year, Paramount decided to give up its place in the upfront in favor of smaller client events; however, no other major publishers have exited the upfront.