Fox has a new sheriff in town.

Today, Fox announced that Marianne Gambelli is stepping down as its president of advertising sales and will be succeeded by Jeff Collins.

The executive is retiring after more than 40 years in the industry, first joining Fox in 2017 as the president of ad sales for Fox News Media. Gambelli spent 22 years at NBC and also spent time at Horizon Media as its chief investment officer.

“I want to thank Marianne for her many contributions to Fox and congratulate her on a phenomenal career,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Marianne has contributed immensely to the successful execution of our strategies, and it has been a great pleasure of mine to work alongside her.”

Murdoch added that Collins has established himself as a “leader and an innovator,” and the company is confident that he will build value for advertising partners across its digital and linear platforms.

“It has been an honor to lead this talented team during such a transformative period in our industry,” Gambelli added in a statement. “I know they are well positioned under Jeff’s leadership to continue to set the standard for excellence for delivering results for our advertising partners.”

Collins will take on the role ahead of the 2024 TV upfronts during an uncertain industry period, as more and more media companies and brands pivot to ad-supported streaming. Fox’s portfolio largely consists of linear networks with strong live sports and news platforms, as well as ad-supported Tubi and subscription service Fox Nation.

“I look forward to leading the ad sales team as we continue to work with our valued partners to provide unique and compelling connections with the passionate audiences only Fox can offer,” Collins said in a statement.

The executive most recently served as evp of ad sales for Fox News Media and will now report to Murdoch. Collins first joined the company in 2019 from Viant Technology, where he served as chief revenue officer. Previously, he spent 18 years at Turner Broadcasting with sales and leadership positions across various Time Warner Brands.