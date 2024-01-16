The small screen didn’t bring the big numbers.

After a several-month delay due to the Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards on Fox drew the lowest-ever audience for the ceremony.

Originally scheduled to air in September, the 75th Emmy Awards went up against NFL playoffs on ABC and ESPN Monday night, and averaged only 4.3 million viewers, according to fast national ratings from Nielsen.

This marked the first time the ceremony competed against the NFL, and the broadcast saw a 27% drop from last year’s previous record low of 5.92 million, which aired on NBC.

Fox does anticipate a bump in viewership Wednesday when final numbers come in, but it’s tough to imagine second-day numbers reach last week’s Golden Globes, which saw a 50% year-over-year gain on CBS, averaging 9.4 million viewers.

While numbers for the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not yet available, first-round playoff games have been averaging more than 25 million viewers, including 23 million for the Peacock exclusive Wild Card game Saturday night, the first time a playoff game aired exclusively on a streaming service.

The Emmys also went up against coverage for the Iowa caucuses, which averaged 4.67 million viewers in primetime across Fox News, MSNBC and CNN.

The ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, received generally positive reviews and included cast reunions from long-running series like Grey’s Anatomy and Cheers—and a plethora of awards for FX’s The Bear, which this publication still maintains is not a comedy.

The Emmys return in September to ABC, and perhaps can then buck the continued ratings decline.