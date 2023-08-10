TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.

After moving out of September due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, the Emmys has locked in a new airdate.

Top Line

The Television Academy and Fox announced today that the 75th Emmy Awards will air Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. on Fox, making it a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day telecast.

The January ceremony will broadcast live on Fox from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Between the lines

In July, sources close to the awards show confirmed to Adweek that the ceremony would be delayed from Fox’s original Sept. 18 airdate, making it the first time the broadcast was delayed in more than two decades.

The move came in response to ongoing disruptions caused by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes. The writers strike recently entered Day 100, and the actors began striking last month.

In addition to the Primetime Emmys, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Bottom line

The Emmys big move is just the latest fallout from the writers and actors strikes. For instance, NBC, The CW and CBS have all adjusted their fall lineups after initial announcements in May. And Fox only recently announced its fall lineup due to uncertainty caused by the strikes.

Overall, the fall TV schedules lean heavily on unscripted, acquired and encore programming.