Ongoing Writers and Actors Strikes Postpone Emmy Awards

The 2023 Emmy Awards will be pushed back from its September broadcast date as the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA continue to strike.

Top line

Sources close to the awards show confirmed to Adweek that the ceremony will be delayed from its original Sept. 18 airdate, set to broadcast on Fox. A new date has not yet been announced, though previous reports indicate the 75th Primetime Emmys could air as late as January.

Between the lines

The move is not unexpected, as 11,500 writers and 160,000 actors are striking, meaning the Emmy Awards would likely have been presented to a mostly empty room should they take place in September.

The writers have been on strike since early May, and the actors joined them earlier this month.

The Emmys have not been delayed for more than two decades, with the last time following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. That ceremony eventually took place in November.

Fox, which will broadcast the ceremony, is one of several networks to adjust its fall schedule due to the strikes. The company did not announce its fall slate during the upfronts, instead opting to announce an unscripted and animation-heavy lineup earlier this month.

NBC, The CW and CBS have all reshuffled their fall lineups this month after initial announcements in May.

Bottom line

This year’s nominations were announced earlier this month. HBO led the way with the most nominations (127), including four in the Best Drama category (Succession, The Last of Us, White Lotus and House of the Dragon). Other top contenders include FX’s The Bear and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.