The Writers Guild of America’s strike didn’t come out of the blue. Executives and creatives alike had been talking about the possibility of a work stoppage for several months before picketing began in May, with Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, predicting to Adweek back in January that “the potential or reality of a writers strike” would be the topic dominating the TV landscape in 2023.

Now more than one month into the strike, Berwick’s forecast has come true.