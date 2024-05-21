Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade are getting emotional ahead of Inside Out 2.

In honor of the June 14 debut of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2—and only a week after the House of Mouse’s upfront event—Disney is bringing Wade and Anthony together into the world of Inside Out, with the stars taking the audience inside their own minds to see the emotions that NBA legends deal with.

The spots, from Disney Advertising, Disney CreativeWorks, Disney Studios and ESPN Creative Studio, air during NBA Countdown and Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals today, also running across Disney’s social channels.

In the first spot, Anthony reminds Wade of a time he missed a bunch of threes back in 2004.

Obviously, Wade doesn’t take kindly to the gesture, and his emotions, Anger and Embarrassment, ultimately decide a cold shoulder is the best move.

In another spot, Disney goes inside Anthony’s head. This time, Anthony struggles to decide if he should be mad about Wade offering him onion rings while showing off his NBA championship rings.

Anthony’s Anger and Envy wrestle with the decision, with the real-life Anthony telling Wade, “Next time, just get some fries.”

Of course, Anthony is much more level-headed in reality, with the former ADWEEK cover star previously saying he brought that mentality to his StayMe7o brand.

“When you’re feeling a way, you stay mellow. You remain mellow. So that’s my mentality,” Anthony said. “It’s also the mindset and mentality that people have when dealing with chaos and the fast pace of life … how to ‘stay Melo.’”

According to Disney, the production team paired Unreal Engine software with the hardware of The Volume stage to compute and display a 3D environment for the spots. This creates the mix between live action and animation, allowing the environment to move and react to actors and camera movements.

Beyond its debut, the campaign is set to air in Disney’s exclusive Eastern Conference Finals window, rotating throughout the Eastern Conference Finals across TV, digital and social.

Inside Out 2 debuts in theaters on June 14.