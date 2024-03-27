It’s not easy being green, so the Hulu integration on Disney+ is going teal.

Disney announced the launch today of Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. for Disney bundle subscribers, combining the Disney+ and Hulu libraries in one application.

Although each app remains available as a stand-alone offering, the new app experience allows bundle subscribers—those who have both standalone apps—to stream Hulu content directly through Disney+.

It also comes with refreshed branding for Disney+, including a new logo, a teal/seafoam color palette and an orchestral mnemonic created by Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.

The new branding blends Hulu’s green and Disney+’s classic blue, which the company said creates “a premium and elevated feel to welcome Hulu on Disney+ and mark a new chapter in storytelling.”

See the new logo animation here:

“The collective power of Disney+ and Hulu—outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities—is transformative,” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “Today’s official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney bundle.”

With the launch of Hulu on Disney+, Hulu titles will be integrated in recommendations, sets and collections on Disney+, without users having to change apps. For stand-alone Disney+ subscribers, Hulu content merchandised across Disney+ will now come with expanded upsell options across additional devices, making it easier for them to upgrade their subscriptions, starting at $2 per month more.

“This marks the most significant technical, operational and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch—one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking,” Aaron LaBerge, president and chief technology officer, Disney Entertainment and ESPN, said in a statement. “That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future.”

To showcase the launch and the new branding, Disney is rolling out a 360-degree marketing campaign to demonstrate how the services complement each other. This includes out-of-home placements, custom broadcast and digital spots, cross-branded social media posts and bicoastal experiential stunts, including on-site activations at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney officially rolled out its Hulu on Disney+ beta launch last December, bringing a Hulu hub to Disney+ to give subscribers access to both platforms in a single app. The beta version provided a more limited experience, but the company previously told ADWEEK it saw immediate results.

“Just in the initial few days, we’re seeing better-than-expected metrics [for advertisers] across the board,” global advertising president Rita Ferro told ADWEEK last year. “For the bundle subscriber, for people who are customers of both Hulu and Disney+ with ads, it is a great opportunity to not have to go in and out—to be able to continue to consume that content within one app.”

The app rollout comes weeks ahead of Disney’s upfront presentation May 14 at New York’s North Javits Center.