Brands Need a Strategy Change to Reach Hispanic Audiences

In the past five years, the Hispanic community has seen a steep drop in how Latinos feel their values are shared or reflected by big brands, according to research from the We Are All Human Foundation and Nielsen, in partnership with Toluna and TelevisaUnivision.

The latest Hispanic Sentiment Study, revealed today at Cannes Lions, found that only 48% of Latinos feel like their values are reflected or shared by the majority of Americans in 2023, a 20-point drop from 68% in 2018.

Looking specifically at big brands, only 45% of Latinos feel their values are represented, a drop from 54% in 2018. However, 67% of the community does feel represented by small businesses.

“The results of the 2023 Hispanic Sentiment Study demonstrate just how critical it is for brands to invest in communicating to Hispanic consumers directly and authentically,” Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing at TelevisaUnivision, said in a statement. “As the most trusted brand for this consumer base, TelevisaUnivision has consistently spoken to and mobilized this market. When more brands lean in, Latino consumers feel seen, heard and valued in the way they deserve to be.”

Looking specifically at media, only 46% of Latinos feel their values are reflected in popular English-language news media, and 51% for TV shows and movies. That’s a further decline from 55% in 2018.

On the other hand, Latinos expressed higher trust in Hispanic/Latino news and media compared to mainstream media, with an increase from 25% in 2018 to 32% in 2023. Spanish language usage has also significantly increased from 63% to 77% in 2023.

“The time to act is now. Every company needs to have a comprehensive Latino strategy. There is a massive opportunity to win the Latino market and also an opportunity to engage the general market by celebrating the Latino values that we all share, like and admire,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, founder and CEO of We Are All Human, in a statement.

However, the study also found that the Latino position regarding brand engagement remains nearly identical to five years ago, with 84% of Latinos willing to show loyalty and favorability to big brands that demonstrate their interest through community involvement and stand behind DEI commitments.

“As the Latino community grows, so does its influence on American culture and trends,” said Stacie de Armas, svp, diverse insights and initiatives, Nielsen. “The results of the 2023 Hispanic Sentiment Study bring a deeper understanding of Latinos’ experiences and will help you shape the future of your business for decades to come.”