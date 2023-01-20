Adweek’s TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2023 Calendar

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

It’s that (advertising) time of the year again.

The 2022 upfront season saw a return to normal, with companies hosting their first in-person events since 2019. Now, despite the year just starting, the 2023 upfront season is well underway, with some new players already entering the arena.

Among the early highlights, Netflix announced it’s taking part in upfront week for the first time, filling in Paramount’s vacant spot after the company opted to skip its decades-long presence at Carnegie Hall. YouTube will also join the upfront for the second time, but the company shifted its Brandcast event to a day later.

Here are the latest updates on how the rest of the upfront and NewFronts season will shake out.

This calendar will be continuously updated all season with the latest schedule announcements.