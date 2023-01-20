TV Upfronts

Adweek’s TV Upfronts and NewFronts 2023 Calendar

All the information you need about this year's presentations

living room interior with warner bros. discovery logo
New players have joined the upfront week.Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Fox, YouTube, Netflix, Disney
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

10 seconds ago

Convergent TV Summit returns March 21-22. Hear timely insights from TV industry experts virtually or in person in NYC. Register now to secure your early bird pass.


It’s that (advertising) time of the year again.

The 2022 upfront season saw a return to normal, with companies hosting their first in-person events since 2019. Now, despite the year just starting, the 2023 upfront season is well underway, with some new players already entering the arena.

Among the early highlights, Netflix announced it’s taking part in upfront week for the first time, filling in Paramount’s vacant spot after the company opted to skip its decades-long presence at Carnegie Hall. YouTube will also join the upfront for the second time, but the company shifted its Brandcast event to a day later.

image

Upfront Week 2023 Begins to Take Shape as NBCU Sets Radio City Return

Here are the latest updates on how the rest of the upfront and NewFronts season will shake out.

This calendar will be continuously updated all season with the latest schedule announcements.

Company Date Time Location
Disney Tech & Data Showcase Wed., Jan 25 2 p.m. Virtual
NBCUniversal One23 Wed., Feb. 8 2 p.m. Quorum by Convene
AMC Networks Tues., April 18 TBD Jazz at Lincoln Center
IAB NewFronts Mon., May 1 TBD New York
IAB NewFronts Tues., May 2 TBD New York
IAB NewFronts Wed., May 3 TBD New York
IAB NewFronts Thurs., May 4 TBD New York
NBCUniversal Mon., May 15 Morning Radio City Music Hall
Netflix Wed., May 17 5 p.m. Paris Theater
YouTube Brandcast Wed., May 17 7 p.m.  David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

Enjoying Adweek's Content? Register for More Access!

Register

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles