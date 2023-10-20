Media and marketing pros from Warner Bros , YouTube , Tubi and more will share insights, perspectives and advice on how to keep up in this ever-changing industry. Join them in LA at the Convergent TV Summit on October 25.

T-Mobile’s viral campaigns with Scrubs alums Zach Braff and Donald Faison have taken over Super Bowl and holiday TV marketing—and for good reason.

From a Grease-themed ad with John Travolta to a Love Actually spoof—and even a parody of “I Feel Pretty”—the partnership has changed how T-Mobile approaches its creative campaigns and relationships with talent.

In the latest episode of Adweek’s Adnatomy, we spoke with Faison and Braff, T-Mobile’s Mike Katz and Panay Films’ Andrew Panay and Brian Klugman on their unusual brand partnership. The group explained how the creative comes together, the impact of the Super Bowl campaigns, and why musical spots have been a sweet spot.