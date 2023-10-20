Adweek Original Video

Adnatomy: How Zach Braff, Donald Faison and T-Mobile Raise the Bar in Advertising

The unique partnership with Panay Films has transformed creative approaches

zach braff and donald faison along with the ad team behind their T-Mobile ads
Grease, Love Actually and "I Feel Pretty" all appear in T-Mobile campaigns.Adweek
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

T-Mobile’s viral campaigns with Scrubs alums Zach Braff and Donald Faison have taken over Super Bowl and holiday TV marketing—and for good reason.

From a Grease-themed ad with John Travolta to a Love Actually spoof—and even a parody of “I Feel Pretty”—the partnership has changed how T-Mobile approaches its creative campaigns and relationships with talent.

In the latest episode of Adweek’s Adnatomy, we spoke with Faison and Braff, T-Mobile’s Mike Katz and Panay Films’ Andrew Panay and Brian Klugman on their unusual brand partnership. The group explained how the creative comes together, the impact of the Super Bowl campaigns, and why musical spots have been a sweet spot.

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

