Brave Commerce Podcast: Leading Mission-Driven Profitability

During this episode of Brave Commerce, Amanda Baldwin, CEO of Supergoop, shares how she aligns the brand’s mission with a focus on consistent, incremental profitability.
Supergoop, founded by Holly Thaggard, began with the question: How do you make a product that creates joy and puts the talent and strategy behind that idea? Baldwin explains the importance of building a well-rounded team that matches the goals of the brand in order to scale effectively.
She outlines how Supergoop started as a wholesale business but fostered the customer fanaticism of a direct-to-consumer brand. According to Baldwin, brand success relies on creating “a movement, not a moment.”
Key Takeaways:
- Maximizing all distribution channels, including retail partnerships, is essential for scaling a business effectively.
- Incremental sales play a critical role in maximizing the value of marketing dollars.
- Adapting to changes in marketing channels and distribution methods is crucial to remain competitive.