Brave Commerce Podcast: Leading Mission-Driven Profitability

Learn how to market with the modern consumer’s wants and needs in mind at Commerceweek , July 11–12, with brand leaders from Visa , Uber , TikTok and more. Sign up now to save 35% .

During this episode of Brave Commerce, Amanda Baldwin, CEO of Supergoop, shares how she aligns the brand’s mission with a focus on consistent, incremental profitability.

Supergoop, founded by Holly Thaggard, began with the question: How do you make a product that creates joy and puts the talent and strategy behind that idea? Baldwin explains the importance of building a well-rounded team that matches the goals of the brand in order to scale effectively.

She outlines how Supergoop started as a wholesale business but fostered the customer fanaticism of a direct-to-consumer brand. According to Baldwin, brand success relies on creating “a movement, not a moment.”

Key Takeaways: