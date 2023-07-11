Adweek Podcasts

Brave Commerce Podcast: Fostering a Sense of Ownership in Your Employees

Chris Chesebro of Wella on celebrating and showcasing ideas from employees at all levels

By Rachel Tipograph & Sarah Hofstetter

 

“Beauty changes peoples’ lives every single day,” according to this week’s Brave Commerce guest Chris Chesebro, global chief digital officer at salon specialist company Wella. Products that help people look and feel how they want impact those individuals’ sense of self.

The ability to improve people’s lives and livelihoods while building a profitable business makes the work inspiring for Chesebro and for all of Wella’s employees. As a private, equity-funded company, Wella uses a broad-based ownership approach in which every full-time employee will benefit from increasing the valuation of the company to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit and sense of responsibility.

Wella understands that the relationship customers have with their hairdresser or manicurist is unique and goes far beyond the transactional. Therefore, the company finds ways to help salons embrace technology in order to simplify transactions and allow the professionals to focus on the experience they are providing.

Key takeaways:

  • When you lack a strong direct-to-consumer relationship, technology can offer a proxy measure for the effectiveness of your marketing.
  • Celebrating and showcasing ideas from employees at all levels and from all corners of the business helps foster a sense of ownership.
  • For experiential businesses, marketing must go way beyond the product into everything else that goes with it.
Brave Commerce Podcast: Achieving Meaningful Transformation

Rachel Tipograph

Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak, an enterprise ecommerce marketing platform. She is also the co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

Sarah Hofstetter

Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast.

