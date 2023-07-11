Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

“Beauty changes peoples’ lives every single day,” according to this week’s Brave Commerce guest Chris Chesebro, global chief digital officer at salon specialist company Wella. Products that help people look and feel how they want impact those individuals’ sense of self.

The ability to improve people’s lives and livelihoods while building a profitable business makes the work inspiring for Chesebro and for all of Wella’s employees. As a private, equity-funded company, Wella uses a broad-based ownership approach in which every full-time employee will benefit from increasing the valuation of the company to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit and sense of responsibility.

Wella understands that the relationship customers have with their hairdresser or manicurist is unique and goes far beyond the transactional. Therefore, the company finds ways to help salons embrace technology in order to simplify transactions and allow the professionals to focus on the experience they are providing.

Key takeaways: