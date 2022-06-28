Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Claudine Patel, CMO of Post Consumer Brands joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss customer relationships in the CPG eCommerce space.