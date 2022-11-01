BigCommerce Teams Up With Snap on Snapchat for BigCommerce App

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

Open software-as-a-service ecommerce platform BigCommerce teamed up with Snap Inc. on the Snapchat for BigCommerce application, which enables U.S. merchants of all sizes to directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync their product catalogs and create immersive ad campaigns on Snapchat.