Ecommerce

BigCommerce Teams Up With Snap on Snapchat for BigCommerce App

Merchants can sync their product catalogs, monitor their campaigns’ performance

Snapchat for BigCommerce lets merchants optimize ad campaigns and events with the Snap PixelBigCommerce/Snap Inc.
Headshot of David Cohen
By David Cohen

8 seconds ago

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.

Open software-as-a-service ecommerce platform BigCommerce teamed up with Snap Inc. on the Snapchat for BigCommerce application, which enables U.S. merchants of all sizes to directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync their product catalogs and create immersive ad campaigns on Snapchat.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Cohen

David Cohen

David Cohen is editor of Adweek's Social Pro Daily.

Recommended articles