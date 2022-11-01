BigCommerce Teams Up With Snap on Snapchat for BigCommerce App

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
Open software-as-a-service ecommerce platform BigCommerce teamed up with Snap Inc. on the Snapchat for BigCommerce application, which enables U.S. merchants of all sizes to directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync their product catalogs and create immersive ad campaigns on Snapchat.