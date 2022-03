In late February, Adweek’s fourth annual Challenger Brands summit was held virtually. From Feb. 22-24, leaders of disruptive upstarts and legacy brands reinventing the way they do business discussed the marketing landscape, innovation and consumer insights. Attendees heard from executives at brands like Applebee’s, e.l.f. Beauty and Mattel, as well as celebrity executives Alicia Keys, Kevin Durant and Martha Stewart.