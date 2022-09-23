Super Bowl The NFL Names Apple Music as Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor The new multi-year partnership arrives following Pepsi's decade-long run The Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show featured five hip-hop icons.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images By Paul Hiebert8 seconds ago Apple Music will replace Pepsi as the official sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Paul Hiebert @hiebertpaul paul.hiebert@adweek.com Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG companies and the broader business of commerce. Recommended articles