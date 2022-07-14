How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Earlier this summer, fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s released its “#SomethingGood” positioning in Romania to champion younger people. To follow up, the brand has released a manifesto campaign that promises customers fresh ingredients within their orders delivered to them through easy-to-use technology.